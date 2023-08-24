THE DRIVERS behind the wheels of an illegal drag race in Tamworth have been served a "wake up call" in court.
Thomas James Rickard, 18, and Jesse James Claydon, 21, fronted Tamworth Local Court after they lined up their cars, hit the accelerator at the same time, and raced each other on a road marked 40km/h.
Court documents reveal the two men, who were not known to each other at the time, took part in the race on Jack Smyth Drive on July 1, 2023, between 8:30pm and 8:33pm.
The court heard Rickard, who was driving a black Mitsubishi Triton, crossed over the median strip, and was driving on the wrong side of the road during the race.
"Sometimes we have one, or more, people die [on the road] in Tamworth a week," magistrate Julie Soars said.
"It's usually someone not complying with the road rules."
Once the illegal race started, Rickard and Claydon, who was behind the wheel of a red Nissan Navara D40 utility, drove down the road near the AELEC and Sports Dome before pulling into a car park.
Claydon also had his partner, and a three-month-old child in the car at the time.
The race was caught on CCTV, and both men were charged following a police investigation.
In court, Rickard's defence solicitor Garry Johnston said the 18-year-old had engaged in "risky behaviour", but no one was hurt as a result of the race.
"He's taken responsibility and expressed remorse," Mr Johnston said.
He told the court the 18-year-old had already experienced a degree of punishment at home, after leaving his parents "distraught" and with "concern".
Mr Johnston told the court Rickard had already paid almost $900 in fines for the driving offence.
Claydon, who represented himself, told the court he had his licence suspended by police, but he had appeared in the supreme court a few weeks ago, where the suspension was lifted.
Ms Soars told the 21-year-old to think about the affect his driving could have on his family.
"I don't think you could live with yourself if something had gone wrong," Ms Soars said.
She told Rickard road deaths are usually caused by people not abiding by the road rules.
"They [drivers] have to live with that for the rest of their lives," she told the teenager.
Rickard was convicted, fined $400, and had his licence disqualified for four months - which was backdated to the night of the race.
Claydon was convicted and fined $400.
