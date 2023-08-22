Notice what your triggers are. Does it occur when baby cries and doesn't settle, when you are hungry, when you feel overwhelmed, when people arrive unexpectedly. What practical things can you put in place to be prepared for these triggers?



Change the scenery Open the window and get a gush of fresh air, put on some music, get a glass of cold water and feel the refreshing temperature on your lips. Put baby safely in cot and get cup of tea, or call a friend.



Call in some supports if you are feeling overwhelmed. Do you have friends or family that could relieve some of your load? Help with a meal, a load of washing, or giving you some space alone.



Find a safe online supportive parent groups. Online parent groups can offer a source of support and shared experience. Moderated groups such as Gidget Virtual Villages are a safe space to share your experience with others in a similar life stage.

Adjust expectations of self. This can be easier said than done but maybe even in small ways you can make the day easier if it feels a bit overwhelming eg take. Little longer is shower or some time out to recharge and re-set.

Avoid self-comparison. Understand that parenthood requires us to adjust in many ways. Hormones may still be settling, sleep deprivation is real, relationships change and it's a big responsibility that often need s bit of reflection and a shift in how we try to look after ourselves where we can.



Acknowledge it is a difficult time and you are not alone in this. Remember, the transition to being a parent can be hard. We can all experience times when we feel a bit out of control and don't know what to do with the big emotions we feel.

