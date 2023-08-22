More than 80,000 people will visit Gunnedah this week, according to organisers of AgQuip 2023.
AgQuip is Australia's largest primary industry field days and one of the largest agricultural events in the world.
More than 3000 trade exhibitor staff are manning the 6000-plus stands, with hundreds of millions of dollars worth of services, and equipment on display.
The event kicked off on Tuesday, August 22 with a grand opening ceremony followed by a day of open-air markets, equipment demonstrations, and tons of food and drink.
With a major focus on agricultural technology at this year's event, AgQuip's General Manager Kate Nugent said the best is yet to come.
"Wednesday has traditionally been our largest day, and Thursday is great for getting discount deals," she said.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
