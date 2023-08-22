It is often said by those associated with the Werris Creek Magpies that the club is like a family.
But that adage was more literal than usual on the weekend, when two members of the Magpies' premiership-winning under 18s side celebrated alongside their fathers.
Parker Constable, the Magpies captain, and Seb Lawler, who played at prop, were coached in 2023 by Neil Constable, the former's father, with Pat Lawler one of the side's trainers this year and the father of the latter.
"You don't always plan for these things, it's just the way it's worked out. But it's been a great experience," Neil said.
Both men were former players in their own right, and have been involved with their sons' teams all the way through the age groups.
In fact, Neil said, one of the main reasons he agreed to take on the coaching role with the under 18s this year was to be closer to Parker during his son's last year in age group football.
Also read:
"[Coaching your son] makes it a lot easier to turn up, put it that way," he said with a chuckle.
"18-year-olds can be hard to deal with sometimes, but it's a special thing to do. I don't know if many people get to do that."
Having been through the same experience before, Pat knew how much winning a junior premiership meant to him as a young man.
That subsequently made watching his son do it on Saturday with Werris Creek all the more special.
"I did it 29 years ago as well, and it's awesome," Pat said.
"It's an awesome feeling, and to share that with him was amazing. I did it with Wests Robins in 1994, and that's part of the reason why I love doing it. It was a big part of my life."
The under 18s were the only Magpies side to claim a premiership this year, but Neil said it was a whole-club effort.
"They listen to the head coaches, Cody Tickle and [Dave] Stewart more than me sometimes," he said.
"But that's not a bad thing, their footy brains are a lot better than mine."
This sense of community, Pat said, is not surprising for a tight-knit club like Werris Creek.
"Werris Creek is an amazing club to be involved in, and it's got a bright future," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.