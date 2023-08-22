In the end, it was fleeting moments that cost the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters women.
In what coach Jeff Faint described as a "battle of two different styles" between the fast, aggressive Roosters and the more experienced, more calculated North Tamworth Bears in Saturday's Group 4 league tag grand final, the difference ultimately came down to who was better able to grab hold of key junctures.
Ultimately, the Bears' composure under pressure earned them the 10-6 victory, but the Roosters were far from distraught.
"In general, they took it pretty well," Faint said.
"I think each of us have had little moments of pondering what could have been, after striving for something so hard and just falling short. But overall, we're pretty happy.
"It wasn't a catastrophe, we competed, we didn't get flogged. We delivered a pretty good effort in most areas of the game, and I think it just came down to moments."
With a very young squad, Faint said inexperience may have played a role in the Roosters' failure to clutch the deciding moments, but he did not want to take away from North Tamworth's win and the quality of the match that was produced.
Ultimately, he said, it will be an important lesson for the players going forward.
"I think they're going to come back hungrier, a bit smarter, a bit more experience under the belt," Faint said.
"They'll know what the occasion like that is, how to prepare, and how to do things differently."
Indeed, less than an hour after Saturday's final, the players were already talking about when they could begin training for the 2024 season.
And, without wanting to tempt fate, Faint hopes that the Roosters will retain the majority of their squad for next season.
"They're super-keen for next year," he said.
"I'm always careful of the silly season and who's going and who's staying, but I think we're going to retain most of our players."
