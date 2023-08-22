A COURT has heard a man was "hanging around the wrong crowd" when a gun was found hidden inside his couch.
Joesph Orr appeared in Tamworth District Court for his sentence hearing after a jury found him guilty of knowing a .22 calibre firearm had been hidden in a pillow case, and stuffed inside his couch.
Orr told the court at the time of the offending his life had become a "mess".
He said he was going through a relationship breakdown, health and addiction issues, and was hanging around the wrong crowd when the firearm was found in his North Tamworth home in September, 2021.
"It just all fell apart on me," he said from the witness box.
Orr said he was "pretty disappointed" in himself, but told the court he didn't know the firearm was in his home, despite the jury finding him guilty of the offence.
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) solicitor said Orr had shown "some insight", but no remorse into the offending.
Orr was found guilty of knowing - or could be reasonably expected to know - a firearm had been stashed in his North Tamworth home after a jury deliberated for almost four hours in June, 2023.
He had previously pleaded not guilty to one charge of possessing a .22 calibre shortened firearm when he was unauthorised to do so.
During the trial, the court heard evidence from the man Orr was storing the gun for, the investigating officer, and a forensic officer.
Orr's DNA evidence was not found on the gun.
Orr told the court he was no longer using prohibited drugs, was steering clear from antisocial friend groups, and recognised the dangers of guns.
"In the wrong hands they can be used to do violent crimes," he said.
His defence solicitor said Orr had engaged in rehabilitation prior to the offending, had a gap of about 10 years of good behaviour on his record, and had been able to maintain long-term employment in the past.
He said the combination of Orr's drug addiction, and friendships at the time, was a "recipe" for the offending.
Judge Andrew Coleman said he needed time to consider the appropriate sentence, but told the court a term of imprisonment was an option.
He adjourned the matter to determine whether or not Orr would be able to serve his prison sentence in the community, by way of an intensive corrections order, or ICO.
Orr will return to court later this month.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
