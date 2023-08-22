The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Rural

AgQuip launch for $30 million grains project

By Gregor Heard and Jamie Brown
August 22 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Minister for Agriculture Murray Watt and GRDC chair John Woods at AgQuip, Gunnedah. Photo by Jamie Brown.
Federal Minister for Agriculture Murray Watt and GRDC chair John Woods at AgQuip, Gunnedah. Photo by Jamie Brown.

A $30 million project, looking into helping Australian grain growers manage risks as diverse as climate variability through to market volatility, has been launched at the AgQuip field days at Gunnedah in northern NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Rural
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.