When most 10 year olds were sitting at home playing computer games Zoe Tjanavaras was dreaming of growing up to be "something creative", like a potter or painter, and her favourite pass time was visiting Tamworth's Weswal Gallery.
"Weswal was a place where I could be me, and I was always dragging my parents to the gallery on weekends," Ms Tjanazaras said.
"The gallery really helped inspire my career path from a young age.
"I would come [to the Weswal] and see [that art] was potentially something you could do [as a career] - I knew there were artists, people, like me out there and I could potentially be an artist too," she said.
If Ms Tjanazaras was to pinpoint an event which sealed the 'creative' deal for her, it was a book signing at the gallery.
"I have a book signed by [Western Australian artist] Leon Pericles who exhibited at the Weswal in 1995, and I remember everything about going to the gallery that day and buying his book for him to sign," she said.
"[Leon] asked me what I wanted to be - I said I wanted to be an artist, and he told me to keep my head down, do the work and it was possible.
"Had I thought that I would ever exhibit [at the Weswal] - I would have said 'no way'."
Fast forward a few years, and Ms Tjanazaras realised her dream, with her first ceramic exhibition in Tamworth in August 2023 - at the Weswal Gallery of course.
"12-year-old Zoe would be just losing her mind right now, thinking I was here," she said.
"It's quite emotional to think I'm exhibiting [at the Weswal].
"I'm really proud of Tamworth, love Tamworth, so it's really nice to have my first really big show here - that means a lot to me and to my family and friends."
Now living and working in Newcastle, Ms Tjanavaras returns to Tamworth regularly to see her parents, Vicki and Tony, and to get her fix of open spaces and eucalyptus-filled landscapes.
"I may live and work in Newcastle but Tamworth is my second home - I love to come home to mum and dad's place and enjoy the bush," she said.
"There is nothing better than sitting on the porch with a glass of wine in the evening and watching the birds fly through the eucalyptus trees, listening to them rustle in the breeze - that's the feeling I try to encapsulate in my ceramics."
Growing up in the Oxley Vale/Moore Creek area north of Tamworth, Ms Tjanavaras was away from the closer-settled areas of the city, and that influence can be seen in her work, in the form of bark textures, gum nuts and leaves, and even "how the soil can crack apart".
"I've got glazes that crack and peel apart and that reminds me of the schoolyard [at Oxley Vale Public School] during droughts when there would be cracks in the dirt," she said.
While Ms Tjanavaras has been creating art for "as long as I can remember", it was not until she found an ad for ceramic classes about 10 years ago that she really thought seriously about the art form.
"I'd always wanted to do ceramics as a kid - dad built me a potter's wheel when I was young but we could never get the right clay to get it going, so when I saw the ad in the paper I thought this is my opportunity, and I've been working at it since," she said.
Ms Tjanavaras credits a ceramics teacher with educating her about "all the rules" for working in clay but then letting her "break all the rules", which she said has had a major influence on her style.
"While I love the detail in things, I'm also messy at the same time so my work is a bit like that - messy but detailed," she said.
A major turning point in Ms Tjanavaras' career was winning the ceramics section of the Muswellbrook Art Prize in 2020 - one of the 10 biggest art shows in Australia, which coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.
Weswal Gallery director Kate Hofman was, however, quick to seek out Ms Tjanavaras and ask if she would be interested in staging an exhibition in Tamworth.
"I said yes straight away because it was the Weswal, and then went into a bit of state of shock, wondering how was I going to pull together an exhibition by myself," she said.
Initially Ms Hofman had envisioned a solo exhibition, however, Ms Tjanavaras suggested including Newcastle painter Elizabeth Mead, developing the Between the Lines exhibition, which ran from August 9 to 27.
The exhibition was the largest Ms Tjanavaras had undertaken to date, featuring 19 pieces of her work.
