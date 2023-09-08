A church is not the building but rather the gathering of people and wider community which inhabit that building says Tamworth's new visiting Greek Orthodox priest, Father Edward Waters.
That said, St Dimitrios Greek Orthodox Church, located on the corner of Upper and North streets in North Tamworth, is a special place for the local Greek community, which spent many years working towards establishing a place of worship in the region.
The local Greek population may have diminished from it's peak in the 1960s, but today a small but strong group of parishioners hold tight to St Dimitrios, and have put their faith in Fr Edward's ability to help revive its congregation.
Tamworth and district today is home to not only a small Greek Orthodox community, but also Orthodox Serbian and Russian families - migrants and their children who have made regional Australia their home, bringing their religion with them.
Many early Greek migrants who made regional Australia their home often made do with temporary places of worship until a more solid building could be purchased, and this was the case for those living in Tamworth and district.
President of the Greek Orthodox Community of Tamworth and District, John Calokerionos, Manilla, said at one time a sizeable Greek community lived in Gunnedah and used a small timber church in Carroll for its services.
"I have been told Theo Fatseas from the Monterey Cafe in Gunnedah brought his mother to Australia from Greece, and she wanted desperately to go to church," he said.
While this incident may not be directly responsible, Mr Calokerionos said it was an example of the strong attachment the community has with it's religion that would have contributed to the push for a Greek Orthodox Church in the area.
Tamworth and district's Greek community peaked in size during the 1960s, with about 120 people living in Tamworth alone, Mr Calokerionos said, however, it declined as families matured and children left for university or to pursue a career path. Today Mr Calokerionos said there would be between 15 to 20 Greeks still living in Tamworth.
An opportunity arises
The building that is today St Dimitrios Greek Orthodox Church began life as St James Anglican Church, a branch of the larger St John's Anglican Church, just 1.3 kilometres away in Carthage Street.
Mr Calokerionos believes the three-sided front of the building, with the unusual multi-peaked roof line, was an addition added by the Anglican Church in the early 1960s.
"I've been told an elderly parishioner left money to the church in the late 1950s, which was used to build the addition in the hope of stalling falling congregational numbers," he said.
Work on the new section began in 1961, with a stone set by the Right Reverend J.S. Moyes, Lord Bishop of Armidale on November 25 that year.
The move appears not to have worked, and with St James overshadowed by the larger St John's, the opportunity arose for the Greek community to make an offer on the building.
A spokesperson for St John's Anglican Church in Tamworth confirmed St James had struggled with falling congregational numbers, which had potentially been the impetus to sell the building to the local Greek community when an approach was made.
"A final service would have been held at St James prior to it being deconsecrated to allow for the sale," the spokesperson said.
Looking to the future
"While Tamworth's Greek community today is much smaller than it used to be it remains strong, but for many years now there have been no weekly services, only weddings, christenings and funerals, aside from the annual service to celebrate St Dimitrios each October," Mr Calokerionos said.
These services were being performed by different visiting priests.
Greeks look on their Orthodoxy as a precious tradition, and Mr Calokerionos hopes the arrival of Fr Waters (who will be based in Newcastle) to perform bi-monthly services will start a new chapter in the history of St Dimitrios.
Fr Waters held a 'meet and greet' for the local community, and performed a divine liturgy, in August, to introduce himself. Former resident Stan Giaouris, Sydney, and his family returned to Tamworth specially for the weekend. They were joined by an additional 15 from Sydney, a few people from Dubbo and Newcastle and about 20 locals from the Greek community.
The Giaouris family moved to Sydney from Tamworth in the 1980s but Mr Giaouris continues to return to Tamworth for special services.
A community effort
The local Greek community spent many years fundraising prior to the purchase of St James, and Mr Giaouris said further fundraising and donations helped cover renovations, and the purchase of a block of land next to the church in 1975.
Many community volunteers provided labour for the work, he said.
While the unusually shaped front section of the building was brick, the rear was originally weatherboard and clad in brick to match the front.
Inside the church, Mr Calokerionos said the iconostasis, a wall of icons and religious paintings which conceals the altar from worshippers at the front of the church, was constructed by Tamworth's many cafe owners: George Tjanavaras, of the Dreamland Cafe, with the help of Manual Travassaros, from the Tamworth Café, Stan Varipatis, from the Ritz Café and Con Souris from the Tamworth Arcade Milk Bar.
Local families also donated religious images hanging on the iconostasis and around the walls of the church, along with the metal lanterns, which were brought from Greece, as well as many of the pews, Mr Giaouris said.
The pale blue ceiling with stars remains from the St James' years.
Mr Giaouris said the church consecration was performed in February 1976 by His Eminence of Blessed Memory Archbishop Stylianos and His Grace Bishop Panteleimon together with Reverend Father George Koukoulas from the Greek Orthodox Church in Dubbo.
"With the assistance of many local families and those who have left the district but support from afar the church has continued to serve the local orthodox community."
