The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Our People

St Dimitrios has an interesting roofline and history

By Emma Downey
September 9 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A church is not the building but rather the gathering of people and wider community which inhabit that building says Tamworth's new visiting Greek Orthodox priest, Father Edward Waters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.