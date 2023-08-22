The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Rural

Consultations open on controversial 10pc biosecurity levy

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
August 22 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The specific details of the levy will be influenced by the consultation period. Picture via Shutterstock
The specific details of the levy will be influenced by the consultation period. Picture via Shutterstock

Consultation has opened for the government's controversial biosecurity levy and farmers have been urged to have their say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Rural
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.