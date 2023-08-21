A ROWDY row on a South Tamworth front garden has proved costly for Armidale resident Andrew Tattersall.
The unemployed 55-year-old was fined $280 at Armidale Local Court on August 21 after the verbal spat.
Tattersall pleaded guilty to breaching an AVO that was due to expire.
Armidale Magistrate Mark Richardson also ordered Tattersall to undertake 60 hours of community service and to abstain from drugs and alcohol for 18 months.
Tattersall's troubles started about 6pm on March 9, according to police evidence tendered in court.
Tattersall had driven to his victim's home and sat in her front garden, where he started an argument with a neighbour.
"[The victim] heard screaming and went outside to see what was happening," police said.
"She tried to defuse the situation, telling Tattersall she didn't want her children to see what was going on.
"Tattersall was asked to leave and later, the police were called."
They tracked Tattersall down to the Armidale home he once shared with his victim and promptly arrested him for breaching the AVO.
In court, Tattersall pleaded guilty to breaching the apprehended violence order.
Defence solicitor Guy Newby said Tattersall had been a "helpful fellow" who had been confused about the AVO's length of time.
"He volunteers in the community and looks after an elderly friend who had his toe amputated due to diabetes," Mr Newby said.
Although the matter was "complicated by Tattersall's extensive record", Mr Newby tendered a character reference on behalf of his client and said he was about to embark on training to drive a front end loader vehicle.
As well as being fined and having to serve community service, Magistrate Mark Richardson also ordered Tattersall be supervised by a community corrections officer for a period of 18 months.
