4 beds | 2 bath | 6 car
This property offers a lifestyle like no other situated on a sprawling 5.8 acre block offering southerly and westerly views.
With a modern four bedroom home thoughtfully placed to take in the beautiful rural surrounds and beautifully established gardens and trees.
The home offers spacious bedrooms, large main bathroom plus ensuite off the master bedroom.
There is ample space for the whole family with an open plan living area, separate formal lounge plus a sunroom, ideal for your morning coffee and paper.
The kitchen offers gas and electric cooktops, modern oven and beautiful stone bench tops.
A huge amount of storage is available for the discerning home cook.
Garage spaces can accommodate up to four vehicles in the open bays, along with two closed bays suitable for a workshop or further parking and storage.
For those who have horses, the property is fully fenced into two paddocks and house yard.
All fencing is in excellent condition and large box trees offer ample shade.
The Liverpool Plains district is quickly establishing itself as a hub for Agritourism and with the thriving regional centre of Tamworth within an hour, and Sydney approximately 4 hours drive, this is the perfect opportunity for further investment development.
The area offers facilities such as primary schools, an excellent high school, daycare facilities, gym and health facilities all with the pace of regional NSW living.
