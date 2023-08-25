Perfect home to make your own

2 beds | 1 bath | 3 car
This low maintenance, well appointed and light-filled home is ready for you to make your own.
Positioned on a fully fenced 1059sqm parcel of land, the property boasts two double sized bedrooms, the main with built-ins, the second bedroom with its own external access.
The centrally positioned kitchen is the heart of the home comes with an abundance of storage and electrical appliances.
The light-filled lounge room at the front of the home has reverse-cycle air conditioning and adjoins the dining room.
Stand alone shower and bath are other features while a rumpus/family room at the rear of the property leads out onto the paved entertaining area.
Double lock-up garage is ideal for the boat and caravan while a single carport is attached to the home and there is also garden shedding.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.