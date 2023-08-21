A MAN has been left with burns to his face, neck, and hands, after a car burst into flames.
Emergency services rushed to Tamba Street, in Tambar Springs, on Sunday August 20, following reports of a car fire.
NSW Ambulance paramedics attended the scene of the fire, which was caused by a mechanical issue, at about 4:15pm, and treated three men for burns.
A man aged in his 20s was treated at the scene for burns to his hands, face, and neck.
He was transferred by Westpac Rescue Helicopter crews in a stable condition to the Tamworth hospital for further treatment.
Paramedics remained at the scene of the car fire, and treated a teenage boy with burns to both legs.
Another man, aged in his 20s, was treated for burns to his neck.
They were both taken to Tamworth hospital for further treatment.
Rural Fire Service crews from Tambar Springs and Premer, and State Emergency Service community first response attended to put out the blaze.
Both RFS crews worked quickly to put out the car fire, which had also ignited a grass fire.
The grass fire was put out to prevent it from spreading to nearby farm land.
NSW Police has confirmed there is no police investigation into the blaze.
