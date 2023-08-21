The Northern Daily Leader
Rural Fire Service, NSW Police, and Ambulance called to Tambar Springs car fire

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
August 21 2023 - 2:30pm
Emergency services attended Tamba Street, in Tambar Springs, at about 4:15pm on Sunday, August 20. Picture by NSW SES Tambar Springs Unit
Emergency services attended Tamba Street, in Tambar Springs, at about 4:15pm on Sunday, August 20. Picture by NSW SES Tambar Springs Unit

A MAN has been left with burns to his face, neck, and hands, after a car burst into flames.

