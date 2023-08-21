AgQuip is here and the Leader has had a snoop about to come up with a pick list of must-do activities and must-see sites.
Half the fun of a day out is discovering new food, and while they're not new food, AgQuip and steak sandwiches go together like a 10-year-old and a Nintendo Switch - but cost a lot less.
With a myriad of breed societies to choose from selling the humble steak 'sanger', you will be spoilt for choice.
The Santa Gertrudis stand will have 800 kilograms of Santa steaks to toss on the barbie, but if Santa's not your breed of choice, don't worry, there are plenty of others to choose from, including Angus, Charolais, Droughtmaster, and Murray Grey,
If a steak sandwich is not your first choice, then try BurgerBulls, operating two sites F/25 and in the Market Place, or Emmy's Gourmet Gozleme at E-F/34 or Papa Luigis at site P/34, or you could try the Salami Shack at site SA/68.
Let's not forget the other important stop - coffee - the elixir of life for so many. AgQuip will have more than 20 stalls selling coffee this year, so you are sure to find one to your taste.
If you prefer tea, don't miss the CWA site, stand A/23, where the lovely ladies from the Namoi Group will be turning out perfectly baked bites of wonder best served with a hot cuppa and jam and fresh cream.
For something sweet, try the Cold Rock Ice Creamery at site F/34, or Dippin' Dots Ice Cream at site AA/10.
Finally, head to Choppa Chop Gourmet Pet Bakery, site AS/84, if you want to take something special home for your fur-child.
You could be forgiven for not expecting to be able to use 'lifestyle shopping' and 'AgQuip' in the same sentence, but there it is - Australia's largest premier primary industry field day is not just about tractors and agribusiness.
Take a wander into the Shopping Arcade (site AA-BB /01-07), outdoor Market Place (Site AA-BB/08) and the new Lifestyle Lane (LL/01-20) you might just be surprised at the variety of goods on sale.
The lifestyle areas showcase hundreds of products from homewares, clothing and holidays to bedding, furniture, and kitchen appliances, and from health and aged care to home insulation and glassware - there is so much on offer for the shopperholic.
Look carefully, and amongst the machinery you will see some of the best kelpies around putting on a display of precision and grace - and showcased at AgQuip.
For stock owners, a four-legged work mate is just as important, sometimes more, than his or her two-legged mate - and is rarely late to work.
Winona Merino and Kelpie stud has been a fixture at AgQuip for more than 30 years, and this year promises another amazing display of the value of a good working dog.
Check out the Winona Stud kelpies at site X-W/39.
For the children, Hutcheon and Peace, site M-N/13-20, will host George the Farmer children's entertainment, with two shows at 11am and 2pm daily.
Older viewers can catch the Stihl Timbersports in action also at the Hutchen and Pearce site at 11.30am daily.
For motor heads, there will be a dedicated demonstration area featuring Kawasaki motorbikes and UTVs at 10am daily, and drone demonstrations by XAG Australia daily at 10am, 12pm and 2pm.
Head to the two 4WD and drone demonstration areas near the Eastern Carpark entrance to see the action.
Listen to AgQuip Radio FM 106.7 while on the site, where you will hear the upcoming event program demonstrations announced throughout the day.
One of the challenges in attending AgQuip is how do you easily get around the 34-hectare site to see the more than 3000 companies exhibiting?
AgQuip organisers have solved the problem by providing several 12-seater vehicles to operate as the AgQuip shuttle bus, sponsored by Lowes Petroleum.
The shuttle buses will provide a free service around the static display grid stopping at major road junctions but also as a 'hail and ride' service, but will be limited to older visitors and those with a genuine need. Children will only be able to ride if accompanied by an adult.
The shuttles will stop where you see a Bus Stop sign near food canteens, at AgQuip's major sponsor Aon Insurance L/21, demonstration areas, Rural Relief Hub, Visitor Information Centre - compliments of the Gunnedah Shire Council, Lifestyle Shopping Arcade, Headquarters and major road junctions across the field.
If waiting for the shuttle doesn't suit you and you'd like to be a little more independent but are finding it difficult to get around, there will also a limited number of mobility scooters available for this year's event.
AgQuip is celebrating 50 years of being Australia's leading agribusiness exhibition for Australian farmers and primary producers, and you can take a piece of that home from the range of 50th AgQuip merchandise.
Look out for the premium western trucker cap adorned with the 50th AgQuip logo or the wide brim straw hat, but if you're looking for classic black, check out the t-shirts for adults and kids and there's a special infant mini-me one-piece.
To complete the look, you definitely need the limited edition premium bamboo sunglasses.
The AgQuip 50th official merchandise collections will be available from stand K/21, while supplies last.
Entrance gates to AgQuip are open from 8.30am to 4.20pm on Tuesday, August 22, and Wednesday, August 23 and on Thursday, August 24 from 8.30am to 4pm.
