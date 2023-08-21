Remember, there are distinct zones of danger. If you hear about or know of a magpie who is swooping, the best thing to do is keep away.

Look out for council signs that alert you to the swooping zones. Magpies will only attack if you come within 100 metres of their nest.

Look and listen for the early warning signs. The first warning is the call to keep away; they will then fly over your head or close to you, but will not swoop; and the final course of action is to swoop if you get too close.