Buy a steak sandwhich from the National Party's site during this year's AgQuip field days and you will be helping Gunnedah Family Support.
The community-based organisation, which looks after those in the community who need support the most, is again the chosen recipient for proceeds from the annual National Party steak sandwich fundraiser, Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said.
"The return of AgQuip is welcome news for the Gunnedah community, who are looking forward to the major boost the event brings to the town and to the local business community," he said.
"The event is one of the biggest on our region's calendar, providing a significant economic boost to the region, and having a positive impact on the mental health and well-being of our farmers.
"AgQuip is a great opportunity to get together and enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of the largest agricultural field day in the Southern Hemisphere - and one of the most recognisable sights and smells of the event is the iconic steak sandwich which always draws in the hungry masses."
This year the National Party stand will again have its famous steak sandwiches cooked by State and Federal MP's.
READ ALSO:
"The steaks have been kindly donated by Teys Tamworth, who is proud to continue its involvement in our AgQuip fundraising drive," Mr Anderson said.
Last year, the National Party's steak sandwiches raised $1,328.35 for Gunnedah Family Support and Mr Anderson said he was hoping to beat that record this year.
"That will give the organisation an opportunity to help more people," Mr Anderson said.
"I'm looking forward to another successful AgQuip for 2023 and hope to see plenty of locals soaking up the atmosphere."
The National Party will be located at site J-24 all day every day of AgQuip, with steak sandwiches available from 12pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.