The region's flourishing young classical musicians have been celebrated at the Tamworth Regional Conservatorium of Music's annual Showcase Concert in the town hall.
The Showcase Concert is a highlight of the Conservatorium calendar, featuring performances by the recipients of the educational organisation's six major music scholarships.
"The arts create wellness in our day-to-day by helping us process our lives individually, and enjoy a shared experience when we gather together," Conservatorium Chair Peter Ross said.
The 2023 Scholarship recipients included vocalist Zanthie Hewett, Briella Cann on flute, James Duggan on piano, Mitchell Pollard on cello, Jack Baiocchi on piano and vocalist Abigail Simpson, all of whom displayed their talents to a crowded town hall on Sunday, August 20.
The Showcase Concert is also an opportunity for the Conservatorium to present its major awards and acknowledge the outstanding accomplishments its students have achieved.
Mr Ross presented awards to seven talented students for achievements they made on ukulele, guitar, percussion, strings, violin, piano, and brass.
"Thank you to all those parents and carers out there for allowing music into the lives of your children and your own," Mr Ross said.
A further seven awards were presented by Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson later in the evening.
Audiences were also treated to performances from several of the Conservatorium's most talented soloists and ensembles, including Poco a Poco Strings, the Regional Youth Orchestra, and Conservatorium Concert Band.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
