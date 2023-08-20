The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
Photos

Students honoured for achievements during annual showcase concert

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
August 20 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The region's flourishing young classical musicians have been celebrated at the Tamworth Regional Conservatorium of Music's annual Showcase Concert in the town hall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.