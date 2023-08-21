The sun shone brightly on the next generation of rugby stars as the Tamworth District Junior Rugby Union Club hosted their annual gala day.
Hundreds of youngsters from across the region wore beaming smiles as they took to the Plain Street Playing Fields on Sunday, August 20.
Drawing visiting players from Quirindi, Walcha, Barraba, Scone, Gunnedah, Inverell, Narrabri, Moree, Armidale, Coonabarabran and Walgett, Tri Colours president Joe Stolker said it was a great day.
"This is the first time in the last four years we've actually been able to hold our gala day at the Plain Street Fields.
"I think being able to hold it here has been a massive success for the day," he said.
After being affected by wet weather the last couple of years, understandably he was "a bit nervous" with the rain around during the week. But in the end they "couldn't have asked for a better day".
"The weather turned it on today so it was an absolute cracker," he said.
Grassroots rugby at its best, Stolker said Sunday's carnival, and the others held around the region as part of the Central North juniors pathway, and the opportunities they provide, are really important.
"Rugby's not just a contact sport, there's a lot more involved," he said.
"I know it did a lot for me as a young boy growing up."
The under 8s to under 12s all played two-three games while the under 6s participated in a skills and drills development session, where they had the opportunity to learn from a former Peel Valley (now Tamworth Tri Colours) junior-turned Super Rugby player.
Back in town for the weekend, Mick Snowden helped out with the skills session and was also roped into being the on-field coach for the under 8s.
Now the director of rugby at Trinity Grammar School, and involved with the NSW Academy program, it brought back some fond memories for the former Western Force, Melbourne Rebels and NSW Waratahs half-back.
Going to the various gala days was, he reflected, the highlight of his week.
The final one for the season is this Sunday in Armidale.
