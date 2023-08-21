Cabinetmaking student Hayden Michalski represented Tamworth with pride at the WorldSkills National competition held in Melbourne.
Following his remarkable journey from a regional town to the national stage, Mr Michalski tested his mettle against prodigies from across the nation during the three-day competition from August 17 to 19.
Mr Michalski showcased his talent in the highly competitive event, placing fourth and leaving his mark on the cabinetmaking industry.
"I didn't win the competition, but I did win in some aspects, especially with getting myself out there. It's got me some recognition, I've even had a few people from Sydney call me," he said.
While he didn't advance to the international stage of the competition, Mr Michalski said participating on a national platform alongside the most promising talents in the country gave him an opportunity to learn and grow.
"Practising how to work under pressure was the big thing. It was really, really full on. There were a lot of people going around, watching ya, there were people shoving cameras in our faces while we were working, it was pretty hard," he said
READ ALSO:
Just a few years ago, a chance meeting set up by Mr Michalski's father put him on the path to pursue studies in cabinetmaking.
His journey began in Tamworth, where he honed his skills under the guidance of experienced mentors and instructors at TAFE NSW and Kookaburra Kitchens.
His mentors, impressed with his talent and work ethic, encouraged Mr Michalski to compete in the WorldSkills Regional competition earlier this year, and his performance there secured him a spot at the Nationals.
The Nationals, known for rigorous standards and tough competition, attracts young professionals from across the country who are eager to make their mark in industries ranging from trades work to retail service.
Mr Michalski's supervisor at Kookaburra Kitchen, Rebecca Knight, said it was great to see the young cabinetmaker get out of his shell and meet people from across the country.
"At the end of the day they all wanted to be number one, but they also became like a family. They stayed in the same place and had dinner together and had debriefs every morning and night. I think he's made friends for life," Ms Knight said.
As for the future, Mr Michalski says he'll continue honing his craft, training up for the next WorldSkills competition in 2025 as he will "just fall in under the age cap" for it.
"Now that I know what it's like to work under that kind of pressure, next time I'll get on the podium," he said.
For now, however, Mr Michalski said he's happy to get a nap at home after the high-pressure, high-stress, three-day experience "unlike any other."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.