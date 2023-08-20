The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

New England Rugby: Tamworth secure finals spot with 41-20 win over Robb College

SN
By Samantha Newsam
August 20 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dougal Elliot will lead Tamworth into their first final since 2020 after they beat Robb College on Saturday to finish fourth. File picture
Dougal Elliot will lead Tamworth into their first final since 2020 after they beat Robb College on Saturday to finish fourth. File picture

Tamworth picked up where they left off against Barbarians on Saturday to swoop in and snatch the remaining spot in the New England finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.