In response to growing demand for public art and cultural initiatives, Tamworth Regional Council is considering allocating an additional $75,000 for public art projects, more than triple the current budget.
A report going to councillors at their next meeting says the "rising cost of doing business" has made it impossible for council staff to keep up with maintenance of current public artworks while also filling demand for more art projects.
The report, penned by council's Directorate of Liveable Communities, says Tamworth's public arts funding is "outdated" compared to other regional areas who "no longer see [public art] as a luxury but as a requirement".
The report recommends an immediate one-off injection of $75,000 into council's Public Art Fund, which hasn't been increased since 2015.
The increase, if approved, would bring the budget for public art projects from $24,720 up to $99,720 for the current financial year, and councillors would consider increasing the fund on a more permanent basis from next year onward.
The move comes as demand grows and patience plummets for a performing arts and cultural precinct in the city, a multi-million dollar project which has been on council's agenda since 2017.
The cultural precinct has been marred by delays and funding cuts, and in May the Leader confirmed the new facility, which was slated to serve as a new state-of-the-art home for the Capitol Theatre, will not even be ready for construction by the time council's lease on the theatre runs out in November.
At the same meeting where councillors will discuss the proposed budget increase, they will also read over recommendations sent from the Tamworth Region Arts Advisory Committee (TRAAC).
Minutes from TRAAC's most recent meeting suggest a huge renaissance for arts in the region, as the Frost Over Barraba art show returns from a three-year hiatus, the Tamworth gallery's National Textile Collection celebrates its 50th anniversary, and the recently-adopted Tamworth Entrance Strategy lays out plans for public artworks designed by local artists.
At the committee's meeting, Director of Tamworth Regional Gallery Bridget Guthrie said recent public art projects have been "very successful," with the recent Skywhales: Every Heart Sings exhibition attracting more than 3200 attendees.
According to the report going to council, surveys from Skywhales and one other recent public art event show 100 per cent of attendees would be interested in more public art in the region, and 14 per cent of attendees travelled especially for the event, contributing to the region's tourism economy.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
