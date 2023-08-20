The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth council sketches plan to give regional art $75,000 boost

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
August 20 2023 - 5:00pm
In response to growing demand for public art and cultural initiatives, Tamworth Regional Council is considering allocating an additional $75,000 for public art projects, more than triple the current budget.

