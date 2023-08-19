In dramatic circumstances, the Tamworth Swans are through to their third successive grand final.
Extra time was used in the Swans' preliminary final clash against the Nomads at No. 1 Oval, after the sides were locked at 8.12 (60) apiece at the end of normal time.
In extra time, which consists of two five-minute halves and then golden point if it is still deadlocked, the Nomads struck first via a goal - before the home side booted three majors to book a grand final berth against undefeated Inverell at Wolseley Oval on Saturday, August 26.
Those goals were kicked by Jake Cosgrove, Liam Bramley and Lachlan McIntosh, who produced a spectacular snap from the boundary.
The final score was 11.13 (79) to 9.12 (66).
Swans president Josh McKenzie cannot recall extra time being previously used in an AFL North West finals game.
McKenzie said the Swans were "pretty much on top" of New England after Cosgrove's goal late in the first period of extra time tied it up again.
I'd say the pressure's probably all on Inverell.- Josh McKenzie
McKenzie said the Swans would, to a large extent, be unencumbered by pressure in the grand final - unlike the Saints, the minor premiers who advanced to the showpiece clash with a 101-point thumping of New England in the major semi-final.
"I'm not sure anybody probably expected us - especially outside our club - to make the grand final," he said.
"At the start of the season, I think we probably had more hope [of winning the comp] than expectation ... with some of the outs [lost players] that we had.
"I'd say the pressure's probably all on Inverell. A bit like the position that we were in last year, where it was our grand final to lose. They're [Inverell] probably in that situation."
New England upset the Swans in the 2022 finale.
On Saturday, the Swans will attempt to end a 14-year premiership drought.
Swans coach Paul Kelly said that beating Inverell would "obviously be a tough ask", but he believed his outfit had peaked at the right time.
"The last two weeks have probably been our best performances of the year," he said, adding that the side would go into the grand final "with a lot of confidence".
In the women's clash on Saturday, August 19, the Saints beat the Swans 6.5 (41) to 1.9 (15) and will meet Gunnedah in the grand final.
McKenzie said he was "very proud" of the Swans women. "Not much went their way, but they were brave," he said.
