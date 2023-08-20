Following his side's nailbiting loss to the North Tamworth Bears in Saturday's Group 4 first grade grand final, Mick Watton was awash with emotion.
The Moree Boars captain-coach was visibly heartbroken while speaking to the Leader, and said he felt "pretty battered" - though it was not immediately clear if that was meant physically or emotionally.
"It was a tough game, it was one of the toughest grand finals I've been involved in," Watton said.
"I've been playing the game for 22 years, and that was one of the tough ones. I'm pretty gutted."
At 38 years old, Watton is one of the most experienced footballers currently playing in the first grade competition.
Though his performances have not lost any impact - on the contrary, his kicking was a huge part of Moree's success in the final - Watton admitted he has some thinking to do about his future in the game.
But whatever he decides, Watton said he will "definitely" remain involved with the Boars going forward.
"I love the joint," he said.
"Whatever I decide to do, I'll still be with the club. I'm not sure if I'll play, but I'll definitely be doing something with the club."
Given the taxing nature of the final, and the devastation of losing such a close game, Watton knew better than to make a snap decision in the aftermath.
Instead, he said, he will review with the team and make a call based on both his and the club's needs.
"I'm not comfortable making decisions on a loss like that, especially with so many emotions ticking around," Watton said.
"We'll sum up the next couple of weeks, do a review of the season and see what needs to change. If that means I need to do something else, it means I'll do something else. But I won't make that call just yet."
Despite their stumble at the final hurdle, Moree will remember 2023 as a positive season.
Making the grand final is an achievement to be proud of, and Watton was quick to point out that their reserve grade side should be celebrated for claiming consecutive titles.
"It's a successful season for us," he said.
"You don't always have to get the chocolates for it to have been a successful season. We've got a club right now that's a really good joint with some good people.
"Our reserve grade have won back-to-back premierships, we should be proud."
