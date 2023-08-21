At the conclusion of Saturday's grand final between the North Tamworth Bears and Moree Boars, Dalton Desmond-Walker was at a loss to accurately describe how he felt.
"Battered, bruised, proud, happy. I'm feeling pretty much every emotion," Desmond-Walker said.
The Sydney native, who returned from a five-year stint in the UK earlier this year and settled in the North West, certainly bore the physical evidence of a tough, no-holds-barred war against the Boars.
Desmond-Walker's face was cut open twice during the game, once due to a swinging arm and the second time when he copped an errant elbow during a tackle.
But the hulking forward could feel no pain in the aftermath of North Tamworth's historic 26-16 premiership victory, their eighth-straight, and said the game was "much more emotional" for him due to the presence of his parents in the crowd.
"I had my mum and dad come up from Western Sydney," Desmond-Walker said.
Also read:
"It was Mum's second time watching me in six years, and it's Dad's first game in six years.
"It was a lot more emotional today, and I haven't seen my dad too often in the last five or six years, so that was a lot."
The 30-year-old is the spitting image of his father, who he said bore the same shaved head and glorious beard.
"Dad was six-two, 107 kilos," Desmond-Walker said.
"He played reserve grade for the Penrith Panthers back in the day, and played Australian Schoolboys. I looked up to Dad, rugby league runs in the bloodline."
Having spent the five years prior to 2023 playing semi-professional footy in England and Wales, Walker said when he first joined with North Tamworth at the start of the year that he was "a bit of a tourist", and did not intend to stay beyond this season
With a wry smile, he admitted to the Leader on Saturday that there is a "possibility" that Bears fans might see him don the red and black again in 2024.
"It's been a whirlwind season, to say the least," Desmond-Walker said.
"I'll be honest, the title today and the camaraderie over the last 10 weeks during our second-half-of-the-season run ... it's changed my mind. It's encouraged me, people have welcomed me in. I feel very comfortable in North Tamworth.
"I do feel very welcome and respected, and that's a big thing for me."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.