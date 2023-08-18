"It felt good and lifted the weight off my shoulders," was how 16-year-old Jye Coney summed up his first-ever winning drive.
On debut, Coney launched his harness racing career in style at the Tamworth Paceway meeting.
"I have waited a long time for this day to come," he said, adding: "I don't remember much of that race. It all went that quick."
Coney secured his first career win behind Colby - trained by his father Greg - in the Johns Auto Service Pace.
"I always wanted to have my first drive on the Tamworth track and in Dad's colours." he said.
Commencing from the two barrier, Coney went straight to the lead with the Betterthancheddar-Miss Firehawke gelding and dictated the terms - producing a front-running drive well beyond his years.
"I thought Colby was my best drive for the day," said Coney, with the gelding paying $15 for the win and producing a mile rate of one minute 56.8 seconds for the 1609 metres.
"Dad was more than happy for me, and my pop (Bob Coney) had tears in his eyes," Coney said after returning to scale.
"When the fields came out, I thought I could pinch a winner but wasn't that confident."
Jye is the younger brother of top reinswoman Jemma Coney, who also contested the meeting.
"Jemma was proud of me as well but I don't think she was impressed that I stole one of her drives," he said.
Coney, who celebrated his birthday two weeks back, has taken up a traineeship with Cessnock trainer Clayton Harmey and will be joined there by Jemma.
Coney has lived and breathed harness racing since he was a youngster competing in mini trots.
"I won a few Miracle Miles and Championship races in the mini trots and it was a natural progression into the bigger horses - it was always the dream," he said.
Coney headed into the Tamworth meeting with five drives and built to the win by finishing third in the opening event behind Triple Emm before finishing second with Deebo - beaten a head by the Dean Chapple trained-and-driven Saint Karamara.
Jemma also produced a winning drive at the meeting, with Sportscam, who is trained by her father.
