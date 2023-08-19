A BOY on a bike has allegedly had an air rifle fired at him from the window of a passing car.
Two men and two teenagers have been charged after the air rifle was allegedly fired out the window of a Hilux on Thursday, August 17, in Gunnedah.
Police rushed to Lincoln Street just before 3:30pm on Thursday following reports shots had been fired.
Officers attached to the Oxley Police District arrived at the scene, and were told a 13-year-old boy was riding his bike when a Hilux drove near him, and the passenger allegedly fired an air rifle out the window.
The boy, who was not injured, rode home and told his parents about the incident.
READ ALSO:
A short time later, the occupants of the Hilux allegedly confronted and threatened a man with machetes in a nearby street.
The group fled from the scene, before police found the Hilux on Marquis Street.
Four men and a woman were arrested and taken to Gunnedah Police Station.
A search of the Hilux allegedly uncovered an air rifle, two machetes, and two knives.
An 18-year-old man was charged with possess unauthorised firearm; firearms in or near a public place; and two counts of being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.
He was refused bail and is expected to front court in Gunnedah on Tuesday, September 5.
Another 18-year-old man was charged with two counts of use intimidation or violence to unlawfully influence a person; possess unauthorised firearm; and owner cause, or permit, or allow, learner breach.
He was granted bail on strict conditions and will appear in court in Gunnedah on Tuesday, September 5.
A 17-year-old is facing one charge of learner not accompanied by driver, or police officer, or tester; and use intimidation or violence to unlawfully influence a person.
He was granted conditional bail to appear at a Children's Court on Tuesday, September 5.
A 15-year-old boy was refused bail, and charged with goods in personal custody suspected to be stolen.
He was expected to front court in Gunnedah on Friday.
The 19-year-old woman was released pending further inquiries.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.