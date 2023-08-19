The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Two men, two teens, charged after alleged gun crime in Gunnedah

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
August 19 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two men and two teenagers have been charged after an air rifle was allegedly fired at a boy in Gunnedah. Picture file
Two men and two teenagers have been charged after an air rifle was allegedly fired at a boy in Gunnedah. Picture file

A BOY on a bike has allegedly had an air rifle fired at him from the window of a passing car.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.