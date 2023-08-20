So, it's come down to this.
North Tamworth will host Moree in the Group 4 first-grade grand final on Saturday, August 19.
Will the Bears secure a record-extending eighth straight premiership?
Or will the Boars produce a major upset and claim their first Group 4 title since 2002?
The Leader will be footy central for the best coverage of that mega match, as well as the earlier grand finals at Jack Woolaston Oval.
The schedule is as follows:
League tag: Kootingal-Moonbi v North Tamworth (10am)
Under-18: Dungowan v Werris Creek (11.30am)
Reserve grade: Dungowan v Moree (1.15pm)
First grade: North Tamworth v Moree (3.05pm)
At Ken Chillingworth Oval, Samantha Newsam will be sideline reporting on the crucial final round clash between Pirates and Walcha. Kick off is 3.15pm.
We will also keep an eye on AFL North West's preliminary finals at No. 1 Oval.
Meanwhile, Ellen Dunger is at Guyra on Sunday covering the Group 19 preliminary finals.
As always, check out our Saturday Scoreboard for a rundown of the results from around the region.
The blog may take a little bit to load. So give it a few seconds and it will pop up.
