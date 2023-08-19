Motorists will need to find an alternate route to allow for some roads works this weekend.
Power poles are being relocated on a section of Jewry Street on Sunday, August 20, so the road will be closed to through traffic.
The road will be shut in both directions from 7am to 5pm between the Wirraway Street intersection [behind Bunnings] and Showground Road, Taminda.
Motorists will need to use detours along Wirraway Street and Showground Road via Barnes Street.
Traffic controllers will be in place while the work is in progress.
Nearby businesses will continue to have access to power on the day.
