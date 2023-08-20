The Northern Daily Leader
Increased traffic in Gunnedah for AgQuip 2023 field days

By Newsroom
August 20 2023 - 10:00am
Motorists heading to Gunnedah are being advised that heavier than usual traffic is expected from Tuesday, August 22 as people make their way to the annual AgQuip event.

