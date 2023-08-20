Motorists heading to Gunnedah are being advised that heavier than usual traffic is expected from Tuesday, August 22 as people make their way to the annual AgQuip event.
Traffic control and reduced speed limits will be in place on the Oxley and Kamilaroi Highways over the course of the three-day field event, held eight kilometres west of Gunnedah on Black Jack Road.
AgQuip starts from 8.30am on Tuesday and finishes on Thursday, August 24.
More information on the event can be found by visiting AgQuip Field Days, Gunnedah NSW | ACM Rural Events
Local road closures will also be in place and motorists are advised to follow local road detours, electronic message signs and the direction of traffic controllers.
READ ALSO:
Freight operators are advised that during this period, TMP size loads are not to travel on the Kamilaroi Hwy from Narrabri to Willow Tree or the Oxley Hwy from Tamworth to Coonabarabran.
Due to increased traffic volumes it is requested that all oversize loads not directly involved in AgQuip should, where possible, avoid travel in the Gunnedah area during this time.
All motorists are reminded the heavier traffic may lead to increased travel times and should plan their journeys accordingly.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.