A COURT has heard a man believed he was being followed by "corrupt police" when he drove on the wrong side of the road, wielded a machete, and led officers on a chase.
Matthew John Riley will spend four years behind bars after he took his mother's car, made off without paying for fuel, and sparked a police pursuit through Willow Tree, south of Tamworth.
The 33-year-old appeared via video link from custody in Tamworth District Court when the court heard the Stuarts Point man asked a police officer who was trying to detain him during a pursuit, to buy him a pack of cigarettes before he would surrender.
READ ALSO:
On the day, the 33-year-old had taken his mother's 2007 green Holden utility without her permission, before stealing $63.97 worth of petrol from a service station in Dunedoo.
Police who were patrolling the area, and who knew of Riley, approached the vehicle and tapped on the window, to which the 33-year-old said "I'm scared of you guys", and drove off.
A pursuit was launched after officers located Riley in Denman, but were forced to call off the chase when the Holden reached speeds of 180 km per hour at about 2:03pm.
Riley was last seen by police heading towards Muswellbrook.
The court heard between speeding off from police and being arrested at the Shell truck stop in Willow Tree, Riley rammed into the back of a car at a red light, drove on the wrong side of the road, and forced other vehicles to get off the road to avoid crashing into him.
At about 2:40pm, a man was driving along the New England Highway with his teenage son when Riley started driving towards them, in the wrong lane, and with a tyre coming off the rim.
The man hit his brakes to avoid a collision, to which Riley pulled out a 50-centimetre machete with a knuckle duster and charged towards the car.
The man and his son got out of the car while Riley jumped in the driver's seat and tried to make off with the vehicle, but returned to the green Holden when he couldn't release the parking break.
Judge Andrew Coleman said the victim, who was "quite shaken", called police.
Less than five minutes later, Riley drove directly towards another vehicle, got out of his car with the knife, and told the driver to get out of the car.
"She feared for her life," Judge Coleman said.
During this time, Riley himself phoned triple zero to report he believed he was being followed by "corrupt police".
The 33-year-old drove into the Shell truck stop in Willow Tree at about 3pm, and continued to pull in and out of the stop as police officers arrived at the scene.
At one stage Riley hurled money out of the car window, and asked one of the police officers to go inside and buy him a packet of cigarettes.
After demands from the police, Riley got out of the car, laid on the ground, and told officers "youse are all in on it".
In court, Judge Coleman said it was "fortuitous" no one was killed or physically injured.
"It must have been terrifying for the victims," he said.
The court heard Riley, who was on parole at the time of the armed chase, had been in and out of custody since he was a teenager, and had spent just four months in the community since March, 2018.
Judge Coleman said Riley had told a forensic psychologist custody "feels like home", and he found it "easier to cope" with the routines of custody.
The court heard the 33-year-old had experienced racism, violence, and been exposed to drugs at a very young age.
His mental health had also declined after experiencing abuse while in custody, which he turned to drugs to help manage.
Judge Coleman said Riley had accepted responsibility for his actions, and was suffering from paranoid beliefs at the time of the offending.
Judge Coleman sentenced Riley for one count of police pursuit; being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence; and using offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
He was also sentenced for one related charge of driving while his licence was cancelled; and two counts of driving recklessly, furiously or dangerously.
Possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit; larceny as a bailee; and taking and driving a vehicle without consent were also taken into account in sentencing.
Judge Coleman convicted Riley but said his moral culpability was reduced due to his disadvantaged childhood, and addiction issues which were not a "choice".
He backdated the prison sentence to September 1, 2022, and set a non-parole period of two years and three months.
Riley will first be eligible for parole in November 2024.
Judge Coleman recommended Riley be placed in full time residential rehabilitation when he is released from custody.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.