The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Tamworth Regional Council will consider plans for more pedestrian refuges

By Newsroom
August 19 2023 - 6:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new crossing is proposed for White Street just above the intersection with Carthage Street. Picture from Tamworth Regional Council
The new crossing is proposed for White Street just above the intersection with Carthage Street. Picture from Tamworth Regional Council

New pedestrian refuges to greatly improve safety for children heading to local schools are part of a plan to go before Tamworth Regional Council on Tuesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.