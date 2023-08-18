New pedestrian refuges to greatly improve safety for children heading to local schools are part of a plan to go before Tamworth Regional Council on Tuesday night.
The plan, which has been recommended for approval by the local traffic committee, includes two new 'pedestrian refuges' at popular crossing locations along White Street in East Tamworth.
A pedestrian refuge, kerb blisters and line marking at the intersection of White and Carthage streets in East Tamworth, and a new pedestrian refuge, kerb blisters, line marking, signage and pavement markers on White Street and a new pram ramp on Upper Street would "provide safer pedestrian treatment at popular crossing locations" according to the documents to be presented to councillors.
The work would be funded by the Australian and State Government under the School Zone Infrastructure Program, the report says.
The proposal also involves installing a pedestrian refuge on Upper Street at the intersection with Fitzroy Street, near Anzac Park.
New 'wombat crossings' have already been installed across Brisbane Street leading to Tamworth Public School.
As part of the overall safety program, kerb blisters are being proposed for an existing crossing on Jean Street in South Tamworth to improve safety around Tamworth High School, and new kerb blisters, line marking, signage and pavement markers are also being proposed for an existing crossing on Piper Street at the intersection with Russell Street, at the main entrance to Oxley High School.
New kerb blisters are also being proposed for Cole Road at West Tamworth, Gunnedah Road at Taminda, and Robert Street, South Tamworth to increase visibility of pedestrians at those locations.
The work will involve the loss of a number of car parking spaces at the locations.
The report to council says community consultation is currently being undertaken with property owners who live adjacent to the projects by Council's Project Delivery Division, "to ensure the projects can be delivered this year to meet the funding program."
Tamworth Regional Council will next meet on Tuesday, August 22.
