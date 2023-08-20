Tamworth hospital's Peel Sector Integrated Chronic Care for Aboriginal People team has been recognised for its flexible, holistic and collaborative methods of care, during the Hunter New England Health's annual Excellence Awards, held in Tamworth at August 17.
The small team's performance earned its members, clinical nurse consultant for the Integrated Chronic Care for Aboriginal People Program Matt Crawford, who heads up the team, with Aboriginal health practitioner Tanikka Moore and registered nurse Tamarla Smith, an Excellence in Aboriginal Health Care award.
More than 140 staff and guests attended the awards ceremony, held at Goonoo Goonoo Station to honour the achievements and dedication of health professionals and volunteers from across the region, who were recognised for their outstanding contribution.
Mr Crawford said the program focused on providing support to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people with, or who are at risk of, chronic illness. In 2022, the team saw more than 500 patients, while more than 2075 appointments were conducted through the program.
The unit has been operating for the past decade, taking healthcare into the community, by visiting and treating patients in spaces where they feel most comfortable.
"We provide clinical intervention, running clinics in outreach locations, such as Werris Creek, Gunnedah, Manilla and Walcha," Mr Crawford said.
"It's all about providing advice to our patients and seeing them in a space that suits them - that might be at home or in a general practice."
Mr Crawford said the team's method of care was flexible, holistic, collaborative, and patient and family centred.
"Much of the team's success comes down to the flexibility of the program, which is guided by the needs of the individual patient," he said.
The team also placed a lot of emphasis on collaboration with other health services, which sees them partnering with other organisations to get the best possible outcome for their patients.
READ ALSO:
Hunter New England Health's chief executive Tracey McCosker congratulated the award winners and nominees, and said the ceremony was an opportunity to highlight some of the innovative and sustainable health projects being led by the district's staff.
"It's an honour to be able to pay tribute to our award winners, who strive to make a difference in the lives of patients and communities," Ms McCosker said.
"Our rural and regional workforce has demonstrated unwavering commitment toward implementing brilliant, community-centred models of care, leading the way in health innovation.
"These teams really embody our values through the support they give each other and their continued commitment to deliver excellent patient outcomes."
Winners were announced across 12 award categories, and the recipients also included the Boggabilla Community Health Clinic, which received a Chief Executive Award for its Crossing the border and collaborating to close the gap program.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.