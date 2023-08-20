The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Health

Tamworth team recognised for indigenous chronic care program

By Newsroom
August 20 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tamworth hospital's Peel Sector Integrated Chronic Care for Aboriginal People team has been recognised for its flexible, holistic and collaborative methods of care, during the Hunter New England Health's annual Excellence Awards, held in Tamworth at August 17.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.