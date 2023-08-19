YOUNG people are wanting to switch off, but a fear of missing out on the latest trends is keeping them online.
In the wake of the digital world, health and wellbeing workers have seen a shift in the concerns troubling young people
Tamworth Headspace's community engagement and development officer Jess Downey told the Leader teenagers are finding it tough to strike a balance between switching off, and staying up to date.
"They want to disconnect from social media, but they're worried about turning off their phone," Ms Downey said.
"They're scared they're going to miss out on something, or they won't see something their friend sent them."
Ms Downey said a suite of new reports had been hitting her desk about the fear of missing out when it comes to social media.
She said the decision whether or not to switch off is stirring anxiety in young people.
"They're not really sure if they should do what makes them happy, or if they should stay online with their friends," Ms Downey told the Leader.
Engaging in other mindful activities, handing devices over to their parents, and taking a break are the strategies being implemented to help manage the anxious feelings.
Implementing exactly what young people need in the current day is the mantra Headspace is trying to adopt as they prepare to relocate from their Darling Street office.
The mental health organisation is in the process of moving to the V Guy Kable Building, on Marius Street, but the team wants to hear from young people about what they want.
Ms Downey said the new space will be a lot bigger, and hopefully more friendly, inviting, and comfortable than the current location.
She said the ability to change minor details in clinic rooms can make a huge difference to how much someone is willing to open up.
"Coming to a service already can be quite daunting," Ms Downey said.
"Having things in the room that makes it comfortable for them, may make it less nerve wracking."
Everything from the warmth of lights, to the colours on the walls, and the texture of the furniture will be taken into account when piecing together the new office space.
Headspace is also in the process of recruiting new members for a 'Youth Reference Group', a team of young people who will play a vital role in getting the new centre up to scratch.
Ideas for the space can be submitted anonymously via the Tamworth Headspace website.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
