The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Tamworth's Headspace sees spike in social media concerns

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
August 20 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

YOUNG people are wanting to switch off, but a fear of missing out on the latest trends is keeping them online.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.