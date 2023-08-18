Earlier this year, doubt invaded Josh Attard's mind and an existential crisis gripped him.
For years the 20-year-old had moved forward steeled by his long-held desire to become a professional soccer referee - the A-League and beyond the goal.
In 2022, the Carinya Christian School alumnus relocated from his hometown of Tamworth to Newcastle to pursue that lofty ambition.
But then it happened.
"There was a bit of a period in the middle of this season where I felt like I wasn't really getting anywhere," Attard said.
"But I just kept sticking it out, I kept doing the second division first-grade games, and this opportunity finally arose, thankfully."
That opportunity was the high point of Attard's refereeing career: his debut National Premier League first-grade game.
The big moment occurred when Lake Macquarie City played New Lambton in a final round clash at Macquarie Field at Speers Point on Sunday, August 13.
Attard, who turns 21 next month, said his appointment left him "speechless for a bit".
"Just to have that first-grade game under the belt is really comforting, to know that I've made it that far. And if I put in the work, I can go further."
The former South Tamworth quick was "very happy" with his handling of the game. "I had an ex A-League assessor watching me. He said that I did very well."
Also in the crowd at Macquarie Field were Ian Browne and Les Withers, who were highly influential in nurturing Attard's talent when he began refereeing in Tamworth. The real estate sales associate constantly speaks to Withers.
"He's always wanting me to go back and do some coaching sessions with the young people there [Tamworth]," Attard said. "So I may have to do that in the next couple of years, I reckon, to pay him back for all that he's done for me."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
