One of the great fears for any new coach is that the team either won't integrate their tactics or won't gel with their style of leadership.
And though Steph Halpin was already a veteran of the North Tamworth Bears' league tag side long before she took up the captain-coaching role this season, she has nonetheless been left humbled by the team's willingness to adopt her methods.
"I can't say it's been the most easy thing to do," Halpin said.
"It's a challenge, playing and coaching, managing yourself as an individual on the park and taking care of the players on the park.
"But I feel like it's been pretty successful when you make a grand final in your first year of coaching. And we've got a good base of girls that have contributed to that.
"It's humbling to know that they've responded to the things that I'm doing."
The Bears will play the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters in this Saturday's grand final at Jack Woolaston Oval, which will be a rematch of the major semi-final.
In that game, the Roosters rallied to recover from a 14-0 deficit to win 26-18 - a defeat which Halpin said at the time was brought about by "a little bit of complacence".
Without wanting to go into the tactical details of their preparation for this weekend, Halpin did say that the Bears have focused on ensuring they are prepared to take advantage of crucial moments in the game.
"I think the key will be game management," she said.
"Good coaches, good captains, experienced players know how to manage big games. Whatever team does that better will win.
"Whether it be intensity, whether it be field position, whether it be decisions like taking a penalty goal or attacking the line, it's about game management."
With one of the most experienced sides in the competition, Halpin trusts that the team will have learnt critical lessons from the semi-final, which snapped the 12-game winning streak that secured them the minor premiership.
Also working in their favour is the opportunity to play in front of a home crowd.
"Playing at home is always a big benefit for us, and the Norths club is unbelievable in the way they get around us," Halpin said.
"They support us when we're playing general round games, and into the finals as well."
