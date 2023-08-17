It was a bit of a cold and slow start to the morning for thousands of Tamworth residents on Friday.
An electricity outage impacted a huge chunk of West Tamworth, South Tamworth and Hillvue with more than 3000 homes or businesses left without power.
A spokesperson for Essential Energy said crews responded to reports of a fallen powerline in South Tamworth.
"Power was switched off for safety to around 3500 homes and businesses at approximately 7:25am, after reports were received of a powerline lying across Thompson Crescent," the spokesperson said.
"On arrival, crews identified a streetlight cable had come down from a power pole."
The spokesperson said the cable was removed and power was restored to all customers by 7:45am.
Essential Energy apologised for any inconvenience caused by the outage and reminded the public to report fallen powerlines immediately by calling 13 20 80.
"The public is also reminded to stay at least eight metres away from fallen powerlines and anything in contact with them," the spokesperson said.
