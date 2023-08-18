It has come down to this.
An epic final round is set to decide the Central North finals make-up, which is almost as much of a mystery now as when the season started.
All that is known is that Pirates, Gunnedah and Moree will figure in them somewhere. But the rest, well that won't be until the final whistle on Saturday.
Adding further intrigue is the fact that four of the finals hopefuls play each other with competition leaders Pirates hosting fifth-placed Walcha and second-placed Gunnedah at home to fourth-placed Narrabri, and Moree (third) and Quirindi (sixth) assured five points for the bye and ready and waiting to swoop in should the sides above them stumble.
It is for sure a complex puzzle.
Pirates, the Red Devils and Bulls can all finish anywhere from first to third, while at the other end of the four, the Blue Boars, Rams and Lions are like seagulls over that last chip, only in this instance the last finals spot.
For Pirates the equation to clinch their first minor premiership since 2018 is pretty simple: they just need to win.
Missing, in co-coach Evan Kellow's words, "a pretty big opportunity" to wrap it up last week, he highlighted their defence as one of the big work-ons from the loss to Narrabri.
"We scored 38 points against Narrabri and still couldn't win the game so there's obviously an area there that we need to address," he said.
And they will need to be on their game defensively; the Rams will throw everything at them.
"Honestly they've probably got a game plan that will trouble us a bit," Kellow said.
"We play well when it's a tight contest in the middle of the field, it's quite physical and a lot of set piece.".
"Walcha are going to turn up and they're going to throw the ball wide, they're going to use speed and they're going to use their back three and that's going to be a real challenge for us."
The different permutations are enough to make your head hurt but we've tried to break them down.
Current position: First (72 points)
Final round opponent: Walcha
Highest place they can finish: First
Worst they can finish: Third
The breakdown
To finish first
To finish second
To finish third
Co-coach Evan Kellow's thoughts: "We know we need to be more consistent with defence, hold the ball more, and probably give away less penalties and opportunities for teams."
Current position: Second (70 points)
Final round opponent: Narrabri
Highest place they can finish: First
Worst they can finish: Third
The breakdown
To finish first
To finish second
To finish third
Current position: Third (69 points)
Final round opponent: Bye
Highest place they can finish: First
Worst they can finish: Third
The breakdown
To finish first:
To finish second:
To finish third:
Current position: Fourth (57 points)
Opponent: Gunnedah (away)
Highest place they can finish: Fourth
Worst they can finish: Sixth
What has to happen for them to make the finals:
Coach Jake Packer's thoughts: "Everyone is feeling good heading into the game this weekend. We know it's going to be another tough challenge but we are up for the challenge and believe we can get the job done and hopefully enter the finals with a lot of confidence."
Current position: Fifth (55 points)
Opponent: Pirates (away)
Highest place they can finish: Fourth
Worst they can finish: Sixth
What has to happen for them to make the finals:
Coach Richie Hunt's thoughts: "I think after the weekend (73-10 win over Inverell) the boys definitely realised their potential and feel that a win is definitely doable this weekend. "I think it will be the first time this season we will have an unchanged backline."
Current position: Sixth (53 points)
Opponent: Bye
Highest place they can finish: Fourth
Worst they can finish: Sixth
What has to happen for them to make the finals:
