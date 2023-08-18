Prime Minister Anthony Albanese did not say much during an impromptu meeting about renewable energy with three protesters but he remained "courteous and warm", New England farmer John Peatfield said.
"Our concern was the proposed transmission lines and the effect on the communities and environment of the planned roll out of the Renewable Energy Zone," Mr Peatfield said.
"His senior adviser took a lot of notes. We had a lot to say and then he had to rush off to another appointment."
Mr Peatfield, Nundle farmer Selena Sylvester and Cootamundra farmer James Gooden were among the throng of protesters outside the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC) on August 11, where Mr Albanese made a keynote address inside for the Bush Summit.
The trio managed to secure a brief 20 minute private meeting with Mr Albanese on the sidelines of the summit.
"Our broader message was lack of consultation [about the planned development of solar and wind farms and transmission lines]. He seemed to agree with that. But he was there to listen not to make comment," Mr Peatfield said.
Read also:
During his keynote speech at the summit, Mr Albanese reiterated the federal government's commitment to transitioning the nation to renewable energies, but said "better community engagement and consultation" is needed.
"Clearly there needs to be much better community engagement and consultation than there has been in the past," Mr Albanese told attendees. "It's always better if you bring communities with you."
Mr Peatfield said there has been no consultation with him [to date] about a proposed government-owned transmission line that will run right over the top of cattle yards and a site he had earmarked for a house on the 2000 hectares of land he owns near Uralla.
Uralla sits within the New England Renewable Energy Zone (REZ), which stretches from Glen Innes Severn in the north to Walcha Shire in the south, encompassing Armidale and Guyra.
It is one of five REZs set by the NSW government in 2020, where transmission lines and towers will be built to hook up privately-owned renewable energy factories, such as wind and solar, to the electricity grid.
Transmission lines and towers in the REZs will be jointly funded by both state and federal governments.
In May this year, NSW energy minister Penny Sharpe announced the New England REZ would not come online before 2029, two years behind its initial 2027 start date.
Once up and running, the REZ grids will have a network capacity to provide eight gigawatts of power to homes and businesses.
Selena Sylvester owns Wombramurra Station in Nundle where the proposed Hills of Gold Wind Farm is slated for development on a site about eight kilometres east of the historic mining village.
"The company has consulted with us but we are not engaged in a neighbourhood agreement because they don't have all the details on this project," Ms Sylvester said.
"We have said that we are happy to work with them. But we need transparent, accurate information on the project so we can then make decisions."
Ms Sylvester said three perspectives from the farmers were presented during the brief meeting with the prime minister.
"We had myself as a landholder, who will be surrounded by a potential wind farm development," Ms Sylvester said.
"Then we had John, who has a great deal of knowledge on the renewable energy zone in the New England.
"And then James Gordon, who has a view of the whole eastern states, and what's happening [with renewable energies] from Tasmania through to Queensland.
"So the three different views were presented, which I thought was really beneficial."
During the discussion with Mr Albanese, the farmers also suggested a cumulative study, independent of government and renewable energy developers to be conducted on the impacts of the projects.
"We also want their definition of 'social license' and their underlying reasons for why they have chosen the particular corridors for the transmission lines."
They also echoed a request made by Nationals' MP Barnaby Joyce earlier in the day, calling for a parliamentary inquiry into transmission lines and green energy.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.