Our People

Farmers met with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on sideline of Bush Summit

RG
By Rachel Gray
August 19 2023 - 7:00am
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese did not say much during an impromptu meeting about renewable energy with three protesters but he remained "courteous and warm", New England farmer John Peatfield said.

Rachel Gray

Senior journalist with at least five years' experience working in the media.

Local News

