The judges have done their bit, and the finalists for the 2023 Quality Business Awards have been selected, with over 220 businesses and individuals announced across 29 categories.
Tamworth Business Chamber President Matthew Sweeney said it was no easy task to pick the best of the best.
It's been "another challenging year for the region's businesses community," he said, "with inflation increasing the pressure on consumers and impacting spending, and we're proud to be part of such a robust community of high-quality local businesses."
Just 29 businesses will take home the title of winner at the gala awards night to be held at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Convention Centre on Friday, September 8.
Tamworth Region Mayor Russell Webb said he was proud of the local business community, and congratulated the finalists.
"It's important for Council to sponsor these awards which acknowledge the heights of excellence our local business community achieves," he said.
"A progressive and vibrant business sector is essential to keep our region's economy strong."
If you have not yet secured your ticket for the night of nights, you'd better get in quick.
Tickets are on sale now with business owners and operators encouraged to reward their staff for their efforts with a night of bow ties and ball gowns.
The awards night will be hosted by Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson and Lifeline Community Engagement Coordinator Kimberley Squires, with local band Splashpool taking the stage to round out the evening's entertainment.
"The 2022 Quality Business Awards was a sell-out event for tickets, so we strongly encourage getting in early to avoid disappointment," Mr Sweeney said.
To find out if your business is in the running for a top gong, go to tamworth.org.au/qba-finalists
