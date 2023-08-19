The Northern Daily Leader
New England Rugby: Tamworth 'quietly confident' of securing finals shot

By Samantha Newsam
August 19 2023 - 10:30am
Tamworth will be hoping to be celebrating securing a finals spot.
Tamworth coach Damian Henry has prescribed 'more of the same' as they face Robb College in a final round showdown that will decide their finals fate.

