Tamworth coach Damian Henry has prescribed 'more of the same' as they face Robb College in a final round showdown that will decide their finals fate.
It will be all on the line for both sides in Armidale on Saturday with the winner marching onto next week and the loser done for the season.
The performance that Henry and assistant coaches Phil Cook and Ben Coombes - have been waiting all season for, the focus has been really about replicating that.
"We've been trying to strive for that all season and so we're not going to change anything," Henry said.
"We've got ourselves into this position so we're quite confident with our game plan. It's just a matter of executing it and being patient and disciplined."
One of the challenges will be that it has been two weeks since they last played - they had the bye the week following the Barbarians game, and then last week was a general competition bye.
Henry conceded to some concern that they may have lost the momentum they had built, but said they are happy with "where we are at the moment" and "quietly confident" they can get the job done.
"We gave the boys a couple of nights off and had a couple of light training sessions but we picked it up on Tuesday night and everyone's positive," he said.
"They know that hopefully we've got four games left. That's what we've been setting ourselves for."
A point clear of the students heading into Saturday, they have lost both encounters against them this season.
But Henry doesn't believe they need to change a lot, at least structurally.
In their last clash their illdiscipline cruelled them and they just couldn't get any traction in the game.
Their meeting prior to that they were leading with 20 minutes to go but just made "a couple of dumb decisions and lost the momentum" and Robb were able to finish over the top of them.
The pressure is on too from a club perspective with the Magpies' women, second and third grade sides having already qualified for the finals.
"They keep reminding us at training," Henry joked.
Second grade will finish on top and third grade second.
The women are presently third but can if they win and Armidale upset the Barbets potentially sneak into second.
The first grade clash between the Blues and Barbarians will be a big one with the winner securing second spot.
First grade table: Albies 50, Baa Baas 32, Armidale 30, Tamworth 17, Robb 16
Women's table: Albies 56, Baa Baas 51, Tamworth 47, Glen Innes 36, Armidale 28, Robb 9
