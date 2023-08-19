Pastures across the north west are a splash of bright yellow as canola crops begin to flower in the lead up to spring.
As the demand of canola continues to rise, more farmers are opting to grow the crop.
Owner of Cintra Farming Co. Tony Windsor has been alternating his canola crop, on and off, for almost ten years.
He said there is a variety of benefits to growing canola, aside from just financial gain.
READ ALSO:
"Canola has a tap root, which is a long root that can go down probably a metre or more for moisture," he said.
"That opens up the soil for wheat with a fibrous root, which is quite hairy. So that will benefit a wheat crop, through that rotation and the same vice versa."
Mr Windsor has a dozen canola fields at Werris Creek that are in the early stages of blooming.
Canola is a broadleaf biennial plant in the same family as mustard, broccoli and turnips, producing around 20 to 40 seeds per pod.
Later this year, in October, the crop will be harvested at maturity and crushed to create canola oil, that will be used in cooking or creating bioenergy.
Historically canola is grown in lighter soil, but within the last decade farmers have discovered that the new varieties can be grown in darker soils, allowing for the crop to move further up the Great Dividing Range.
"The variety they have produced in the last decade or so, has allowed canola to be grown in black soils," Mr Windsor said.
"These soils are quite unique, what they can do is actually hold quite a remarkable amount moisture in sub soils - where a lot of the lighter soils rely on rainfall for growth.
"Twenty years ago you would not see this type grown in black soil as the variety of canola at the time would not allow it."
Agricore Group agronomist Hayden Hollis said another reason for the increased adoption in the region is post-drought canola pricing has been stronger compared to more traditional crops.
According to the Department of Primary Industries (DPI) the oil can be sold for $688 per tonne, with the Australian Oilseeds Federation forecasting the crop to generate around $5.59 million.
Researchers are currently looking into ways to make canola more heat-resistant, allowing farmers further north, towards Queensland, to get in on the golden crop.
"Researchers are looking at the crop barren window [how they sew the crop] and the maturity, mainly how they can improve that," Mr Hollis said.
"So when canola has consistent days over 28 degrees celsius the flowering window will abort. And when it aborts the flowering there is no more ability to lay any more yield with both the flowering or the pods.
"By creating varieties that are shorter and have faster growth habits, that's how we can get more tolerance in the north compared to in the south with such a short growing season."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.