A MAN accused of being in possession of a firearm will stay behind bars after he allegedly sparked a police pursuit on a major highway.
James Arthur Steyger made no application for bail when he fronted Glen Innes Local Court on Thursday, August 17, after he was arrested in the wake of an alleged police pursuit on the New England Highway, near Armidale.
The 32-year-old Queensland man is accused of sparking a police chase at about 5:50pm on Wednesday, August 17, after reports a vehicle had failed to pay for fuel at a service station in Guyra.
Armidale Highway Patrol officers homed in on the vehicle, which was allegedly travelling at speed, on the New England Highway, near Armidale.
The vehicle, which officers allege was being driven by Steyger, had stopped, before police claim it sped away and sparked a chase.
The pursuit allegedly lasted for some time before road spikes were deployed, and the car came to a stop, after driving on four rims for a distance.
Steyger was arrested at the scene, after he allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine, and a search of the car revealed what's alleged to be an imitation firearm.
Police believe the car was stolen from Currumbin, more than 400kms from Armidale, in the hours before the pursuit.
The 32-year-old is facing one count of police pursuit; larceny; receive property stolen outside of NSW; and possess unauthorised firearm.
Steyger is also charged with one count of drive never licensed; and refuse or fail to provide an oral fluid sample.
He was formally refused bail by magistrate Mark Richardson and will remain in custody until the matter returns to court.
Lechika Louise Turner, who police allege was a passenger in the car, was released from custody and granted bail.
The 24-year-old was arrested after police allege she was hanging out of the sunroof and filming the chase.
Turner was arrested when officers stopped the vehicle and she was charged with larceny; part of body outside window or door; and receive property stolen outside of NSW.
She was granted strict bail after she appeared before Mr Richardson in the same court on Thursday, August 17.
Turner is required to report to police; live at a Tamworth address; abide by a curfew; and keep away from drugs and alcohol.
The 24-year-old has also been ordered to have no contact with Steyger.
Turner and Steyger have not been required to enter pleas to the charges.
Both matters will return to court in Armidale later in August.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
