Nomads assistant urges his team to 'take the game on' after big semi-final loss

New England Nomads assistant Fraser Menzies wants his side to show some hunger after being towelled up by the Inverell Saints in Saturday's AFL North West major semi-final.
The Saints dominated from the get-go and led 3.4-22 to 1.0-6 after the first quarter.
Then the second quarter saw them rack up a further nine goals and five behinds, or 55 points, to the Nomads' seven points.
The Nomads were eventually beaten convincingly 21.8-134 to 5.3-33.
Menzies said they looked "slow" and need to lift if they are any chance of beating the Tamworth Swans in this Saturday's preliminary final.
"That has been a big thing for training this week - take the game on," he said.
"I would rather lose the game playing aggressive than lose the game and play boring football.
"I don't want to play for a team that plays boring football, I want to take the game on.
"I want it to be exciting.
"I want to make stuff happen, get the crowd involved and things like that."
Menzies believes the Saints had a game plan to nullify the Nomads' key personnel.
Menzies himself leads the competition for goals scored by a long way and he couldn't get in the clear.
They also stopped the tall frame of Noah Connick from grasping the ball out of the air.
"Strategy-wise we didn't set up for certain plays which we will if we get an opportunity to play them again, depending on this weekend," Menzies said.
"They had phenomenal strategy on the weekend.
"I don't think there was a time where I was free or open, I had a bloke on me 24/7."
Since conceding they were beaten by a better-prepared side, Menzies has challenged his team to step up across the board.
He said they have been relying on the more experienced players far too much.
"I said to the boys on Tuesday, 'it is do-or-die. If you want a chance to win a premiership, you have got to stand up. You can't rely on Noah, you can't rely on myself, you can't rely on Harry,'" Menzies said.
"Everyone has got to contribute."
They had 18 players against the Saints but will, hopefully, carry more into this Saturday's fixture in Tamworth.
Menzies indicated all players, except for regular player-coach Clarrie Barker, are available.
And it's now or never.
"This is probably close to the best side we have all season," he said.
"I am keen to see what we can showcase.
"Coming off a few losses now I am keen to get back to our brand of footy and just play aggressive, take the game on and play with an attitude of 'this could be it'."
The preliminary final begins at 12pm at Tamworth's No.1 Oval.
It will be followed by the women's fixture between the Tamworth Swans and Inverell Saints.
