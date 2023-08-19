The Northern Daily Leader
Kevin Anderson welcomes new units for staff at Tamworth hospital

By Member for Tamworth, Kevin Anderson
August 19 2023 - 10:00am
The new units in the grounds of Tamworth hospital will help new and temporary staff to settle in. Picture by Gareth Gardner.
The opening of health worker accommodation pods at Tamworth hospital is a welcome finalisation of an initiative we put in place some time ago to attract more health workers to our region.

