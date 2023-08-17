The Northern Daily Leader
Gunnedah mayor: funds for hospital upgrade 'number one' on list

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated August 18 2023 - 10:21am, first published 8:00am
Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey says the state government needs to ensure the September 19 budget includes the additional funds needed to deliver on the Gunnedah hospital upgrade.

