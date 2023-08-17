The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Man and woman to front court after police pursuit on New England Highway

Tess Kelly
Heath Forsyth
By Tess Kelly, and Heath Forsyth
Updated August 17 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A WOMAN has been accused of hanging out a sunroof and filming police, while the car she was standing in drove on four rims during a pursuit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.