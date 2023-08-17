A WOMAN has been accused of hanging out a sunroof and filming police, while the car she was standing in drove on four rims during a pursuit.
A man and a woman are expected to front court in Glen Innes on Thursday after a police pursuit was sparked when a driver allegedly failed to pay for fuel in Guyra.
Armidale Highway Patrol Officers were patrolling the New England Highway at about 5:50pm on Wednesday, August 16, following reports of the alleged fuel theft.
Police detected the vehicle travelling at speed and stopped it on the highway, near Armidale.
As officers approached the vehicle the car allegedly sped off and a pursuit was launched.
During the pursuit, the female passenger, allegedly stood up through the sunroof of the car to film police.
Officers successfully deployed road spikes, and the vehicle eventually came to a stop after driving on four rims for some distance.
The driver of the car, a 32-year-old man from Queensland, and the passenger, a 24-year-old woman were arrested.
The 32-year-old allegedly returned a positive drug test for methamphetamine after he was apprehended by police.
Officers searched the vehicle and allegedly found an imitation firearm in the car.
Investigations later revealed the vehicle was allegedly stolen from Currumbin, more than 400km from Armidale, earlier that day.
The pair were taken into custody and charged with a string of offences.
The driver was charged with police pursuit (Skye's Law) drive dangerously; unlicensed driver; possess property stolen outside of NSW; possess prohibited firearm; and fail to provide oral fluid sample.
The female passenger has been charged with larceny; possess property stolen from outside of NSW; and having a part of her body outside a window or door.
They were refused police bail, and are expected to front Glen Innes Local Court on Thursday.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
