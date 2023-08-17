Tears were shed and hats were thrown as Matildas supporters reacted to our side's 3-1 loss to England overnight.
But even in defeat, fans who had turned out to watch the semi-final clash streamed live on the big screen at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC) remained proud of their sporting heroes.
"They did us proud," Amy Cambrill said.
"They have done so much for women's sporting in this country and have made many young girls inspired to become Tillies themselves."
Fellow supporter Jack Evans said he was disappointed by the final result.
"I think we should have played a lot better than what we did, I'd be a lot happier if we had guts in the game," he said.
Tamworth Regional Entertainment Visitor Coordinator Linda Bridges said she was happy that local fans were able to experience the historic moment at TRECC together.
"They played a great game. When that goal went through it was great to hear people cheering together," she said.
"People should be proud of the Matildas, because they played amazingly."
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
