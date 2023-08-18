The Northern Daily Leader
Gunnedah council has agreed on motions for NSWLG conference

RG
By Rachel Gray
August 18 2023 - 3:45pm
Squalor, doctors, policing, and teachers are among the issues that Gunnedah Shire Council will slap on the table at the NSW Local Government annual conference in November.

