The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Environment

New England locals gather for water talks in Tamworth

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated August 17 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The more people that get involved in making decisions about water use in our region, the better.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.